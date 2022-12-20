Deborah Bricker

Deborah Ann Bricker, 65, of Newville, passed away Friday, December 16, 2022 at Hershey Medical Center.Born in Carlisle, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Lynne (Gutshall) Houck and the wife of 10 years to Timothy Bricker.Deborah loved to garden and be outside in the sun. It could never be too hot for her. She enjoyed traveling with her family.Most of all she loved spending time with her grandkids and great grandkids.In addition to her husband, Deborah is survived by her daughters: Katie Mullin, Sarah Mullin, Olivia Mullin; 17 grandchildren; five great grandchildren; one sister and two brothers.She was preceded in death by two sons: Christopher Grindberg and Ben Grindberg.Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral service 1 p.m. Friday, December 23, 2022 at Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle, where the family will greet guests after 12 p.m. prior to the service.Interment will be held privately.