Deborah Ann Yingst, 68, died 19 February 2022 at her home near Boiling Springs, PA following more than two years of treatment for cancer. Funeral services will be held at a later date at Nemasket Hill Cemetery in Middleboro, MA.

Deb was born January 17, 1954, in Elmer, NJ to Col. John F. and Beatrice D. Hoffman. She grew up traveling widely and lived in several countries as her father was a career Army Officer. Deb was the oldest of five children, two sisters and two brothers. She married John on May 20, 2000, and retired from PHEAA in Harrisburg, PA.

As a descendant of Edward Fuller, a passenger on the ship Mayflower in 1620, she became involved in organizations and societies over the past 20 years. She served the general Society of Mayflower Descendants and the State Societies in PA and NJ. Until recently stepping down due to her health she had been serving as Deputy Governor in PA and as Governor of NJ. She was also serving her third term as Governor of the Fuller Society and other various positions. She loved all things Mayflower. Deb was awarded the General Societies "Governor Generals Distinguished Service Award" in 2016. She enjoyed many trips to Europe, mostly to England and Holland.

She and John enjoyed vacations to New England, especially the Plymouth MA area. Also, Deb enjoyed making music and playing keyboards with her husband and friends.

Deb was a loving wife to husband John who admired everything about her and was always proud of her willingness to take on more when she was needed. She was truly "A Beautiful Light".

