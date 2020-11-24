Deborah Ann Mentzer, age 67 of Newville, passed away November 17, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Leon F. and Doris S. (Shatto) Rutz.

Deborah was a member of 1st United Church of Christ, she loved to sing and was in the church choir for years, she enjoyed nature, word finds and worked for the Carlisle Hospital as a nurses aide for 30 years. She also worked for Dr Burke and Dr. Lewis at their practice.

Deborah is survived by her husband, James A. Mentzer Jr., Newville, brothers Barry L. (Bonnie) Rutz, Carlisle and Donald L. (Linda) Rutz, Carlisle, nieces and nephews Heather (Niel) Darhower, Carlisle, Mark Rutz, Newville, Benjamin (Lexi) Rutz, Carlisle, Austin Rutz, Jersey City, NJ, Aaron (Corynne) Rutz, Boiling Springs and Andrew Mentzer, Lancaster. Also survived by his Father-In-Law, James A. Sr. Mentzer, brother-in-law Tim (Connie) Mentzer, Lancaster and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Douglas E. Rutz and Mother-In-Law Doris Mentzer.

A walk through viewing will be held from 6 to 8PM Monday November 30, 2020 at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle. Funeral service will be held Tuesday December 1, 2020 at 11am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Westminster Cemetery.