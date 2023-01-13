Deborah A. DeSantis

May 05, 1958- January 10, 2023

Deborah A. DeSantis, 64, of Carlisle, passed away peacefully at home on January 10, 2023.

Born Oct. 10, 1958 in Socorro, NM, she was the daughter of Isabel Aragon Harmon of Vancouver, WA and the late William Webber.

Mrs. DeSantis was a US Army Veteran and had retired from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

She is survived by her husband: John G. DeSantis; a son, John M (Amy) DeSantis of Sykesville, MD; a daughter, Jennifer DeSantis of Carlisle; sisters, Kim Webber of Vancouver, WA, Linda Couchman of New York and Tina Rosario of Santa Clara, CA; two brothers, Bill Webber of New Castle, PA and John Webber of Vancouver, WA and two granddaughters, Grace and Emma DeSantis of Sykesville, MD.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.