Debbie L Lynch

July 11, 1959- September 30, 2022

Debbie L. Lynch "Bird", age 63, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday night, September 30, 2022 at Thornwald Nursing Home. She was born July 11, 1959 in Carlisle, PA.

Debbie was the oldest of three girls and loved to cook and bake before she started having strokes at the age of 46. Debbie was always active growing up. She was on the Chambersburg High School swim team and earned green belt, sixth degree in Taekwondo Karate. She got the nickname "Bird" in high school because she was always flying around, so active like a bird. Debbie earned an Associate Degree in Business/Computer from Thompson Institute in Harrisburg, PA.. She started her career working at Commonwealth National Bank and finished her career working for AFSCME Council 13 in Harrisburg, PA.

Debbie was preceded in death by her father James F. Lynch and is survived by her mother, Dottie Keller Matthews of Blain, PA; sister, Linda Lynch of Shippensburg, PA; sister, Sheila Imbrognio and husband Jospeh of Mechanicsburg, PA; nephew John Carey of New Kingston, PA and great nephew Taven Carey of Green Castle, PA.

Services will be private with burial in the Blain Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Debbie's name to PAWS Animal Rescue, Grantville, PA Debbie loved her cats Sheba and Abby. The family wants to thank all the staff, nurses and aides at Thornwald Nursing Home for all the years of superior care and support.

Arrangements by the David Myers Funeral Home, Newport.