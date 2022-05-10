 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Richard M. Rodney

  • 0

Richard M. Rodney

March 30, 1930- April 29, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial for Richard M. Rodney will be celebrated at 11:00 AM May 14, 2022 at St. Patrick Church, Marsh Drive, Carlisle. Visitation 10 AM until time of Mass.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Facebook to stop collecting location data and delete stored location history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News