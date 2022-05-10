Richard M. Rodney
March 30, 1930- April 29, 2022
Mass of Christian Burial for Richard M. Rodney will be celebrated at 11:00 AM May 14, 2022 at St. Patrick Church, Marsh Drive, Carlisle. Visitation 10 AM until time of Mass.
Richard M. Rodney
March 30, 1930- April 29, 2022
Mass of Christian Burial for Richard M. Rodney will be celebrated at 11:00 AM May 14, 2022 at St. Patrick Church, Marsh Drive, Carlisle. Visitation 10 AM until time of Mass.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.