Dean William Chestnut

Dean Chestnut, 62, of Newville, PA, passed away Saturday, November 6, 2021 after a month-long battle of recovery due to a motorcycle accident.

Dean was born on June 14, 1959 in Bloserville, PA, the son of Harold and Ethel Chestnut of Bloserville. He was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Ethel (Finkenbinder) Chestnut. Dean is survived by his most beloved wife and best friend Vicki Chestnut, of Newville, PA; his siblings Leonard (Karen) Chestnut, Denny (Linda) Chestnut, Chloe (Jim) Rupp, Randy Chestnut, Cindy (Charlie) Hockman and Christine (Jim) Cohick. His children Nicole (Jeffrey) Fahnestock of Swansboro NC, Matthew (Chelsea) Chestnut of Halifax, PA; his step-children Angie Woodburn of Mechanicsburg, Stacy (Ross) Woolard of Camp LeJeune, NC, Samantha (Jonathan) Brida of Huntsville, AL. Also surviving are his eleven grandchildren, Sarah Toland, Hailey Toland, Tyler Fahnestock, Colton Chestnut, Cameron Chestnut, Emmilee D’Angelo, Tyler Woodburn, Makenna Woodburn, Cody Woodburn, Caitlyn Marshall and Cambrie Woolard.

Dean was a lifelong resident of Newville, PA and a long time employee at Masland/Lear. He was currently employed at D.B. Schenker in Carlisle. He was a member of The Circle, Fraternal Order of Eagles 1299 and The Moose. His passion in life was riding his Harley, attending the Carlisle Car Show annually, weekend trips to the Williams Grove flea market with his wife, drinking his Pabst Blue Ribbon and having/attending parties with friends. Dean mostly enjoyed being home tinkering around the yard and spending quality time with his wife, kids and pets.

At Dean’s request, there will be no funeral services as he wished to be cremated. Instead he would have wanted one last big party. We will be having a Celebration of Life for Dean on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 3:00 pm. Please contact the family for further details.