Dean Walter Forney, 77, of Newville passed away Tuesday February 21, 2023 in UPMC Carlisle.He was born in Lower Mifflin Township, August 21, 1945 a son of Ernest B. and Janetta M. Russell Forney. Dean was a 1963 graduate of Big Spring High School, he had worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a Rural mail carrier. He was a member of the Newville First Church of God. Mr. Forney is survived by three sons David E. Forney and his wife Amy, Mark A. Forney and his wife Tracy, and Scott A. Forney, and one grandson Levi D. Forney. He was preceded in death by one brother Bruce Forney, and one sister Chloe E. Forney.A viewing will be held Monday March 6, 2023 from 6 to 8 PM in the Egger Funeral Home 15 W. Big Spring Ave. Newville, and from 10 to 11 AM Tuesday March 7. A funeral service will be held in the funeralhome at 11 AM March 7, 2023, burial will follow in the Newville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Newville First Church of God 475 Shippensburg Road, Newville, PA 17241.