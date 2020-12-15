David Wayne Garner, 79, of Newville, PA passed away December 11, 2020 at his residence. He was born April 30, 1941 in Cumberland County to the late Charles and Edith (Walters) Garner.

David worked as a truck driver and was a WIOO, Inc. radio host on Sunday mornings for 25 years. He traveled to various churches, nursing homes and prisons with Pastor Wayne Wheeler to offer ministering and sing gospels.

Surviving are his loving wife, Janet (Killinger) Garner of Newville; children, Rusty Garner, Stacey Gutshall and Sheree Hopkins, all of Mechanicsburg; stepchildren, Sam Neidigh, Anita Neidigh, Sherry Etter-Hare and Donna Barclay; four grandchildren; and siblings, Jim and Rodney Garner. Also surviving are numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. David was preceded in death by his siblings, Paul, Rodger, Charles, Ken, Wilmer and Darlene Garner, Christine Bupp and Betty Arnesburger.

Services will be held Monday, December 21, 2020 at 12:00 PM in the Midway Pentecostal Church, 31 Heisers Lane, Carlisle, PA 17015 with Pastor Wayne Wheeler officiating. A viewing will be held two hours prior to the service and burial will be in the Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.