David W. Reager, Esq.

Feb. 19, 1946 - Aug. 11, 2023

CAMP HILL - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of David W. Reager, 77, of Camp Hill who passed away peacefully on Friday, August 11, 2023, at his home with his loving wife beside him. We rejoice that David is now at peace with the Lord.

He was a 1965 graduate of Camp Hill High School, earned his Bachelor of Science (Finance) in 1969 and a Master of Business Administration in 1971 both from The Pennsylvania State University (Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity), and his Juris Doctorate from Temple University in 1974. While he was going to school, he was also served in the United States Army Reserve and Army National Guard of Pennsylvania from 1968-74. Dave was admitted to the Pennsylvania Bar in 1974, the U.S. Supreme Court in 1978 and the U.S. District Court, Middle District of Pennsylvania in 1980.

Dave's legal career began as Assistant Counsel with the General State Authority, then Assistant Attorney General, Chief of Procurement and Governmental Operations for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in the Department of General Services. The movie "A Great American Tragedy" inspired him to start his own business, and in 1979 he became a founding member of Reager & Adler, PC, Attorneys and Counselors at Law, where he was President and most recently practiced in the areas of real estate law, business law, estate planning and administration. During his time at the law firm, he was also an arbitrator, an Administrative Law Judge for the PA Dept. of Agriculture, Horse Racing Commission & Harness Racing Commission and Standing Legal Counsel for the PA Public School Employees' Retirement System. He was also President and a founding member of Midstate Abstract Company and was a licensed resident title agent for First American Title Insurance Company.

His professional memberships included the Cumberland County Bar Association, Dauphin County Bar Association, Pennsylvania Bar Association, American Bar Association, Estate Planning Council of Central Pennsylvania, National Association of Estate Planners & Councils, Pennsylvania Land Title Association and American Land Title Association.

Dave was also involved in various other businesses including a restaurant in the DC area, The Planet, Contract Systems, Computer Controls, Everest Care Management, Community Land Transfer, Palmetto Property Partnership, and PC12 LLC.

He was a philanthropist, generously donating to numerous nonprofit organizations over the years as well as volunteered and served on many boards including the Camp Hill Community Foundation (now part of The Foundation of Enhancing Communities), Camp Hill Economic and Development Group/Economic and Cultural Development Grouplein Air Camp Hill, Downtown Camp Hill Association, Home Builders Association of Metropolitan Harrisburg, a current Board Member of the Center for Independent Living of Central Pennsylvania, Trustee Emeritus of the Cleve J. Fredricksen Library Association, and the current Secretary of the Board of Governors of the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum. Dave was also a current member of the West Shore Country Club and the Miles River Yacht Club.

Dave loved sailing, traveling, designing landscaping and gardening, collecting artwork and plein air painting, his Airedales and was an avid reader. He also enjoyed investing in real estate and developing numerous residential communities in the area.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jeanne R. Reager, and the law firm's employees whom he thought of as his family. His parents, Frederick W. and Gwendolen J. Reager, and his sister, Pamela J. Reager, predeceased him.

A celebration of life will be held at the West Shore Country Club, 100 Brentwater Road, Camp Hill, on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 2:00 PM David was interred at Kirks Garden Columbarium, at the Mount Calvary Church, Camp Hill, PA. Myers-Baker Funeral & Cremation Services, Camp Hill, has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cleve J. Fredricksen Library, 100 N. 19th Street, Camp Hill, PA, 17011, or the Center for Independent Living of Central Pennsylvania, 3211 N. Front Street, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA, 17110, or to a charity of your choice.