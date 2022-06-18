 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

David W. Green

  • 0

David W. Green

October 17, 1939- January 17, 2022

David W. Green, 82, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on January 17, 2022.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30AM on Friday, June 24, 2022, at St. John's Episcopal Church on the Square, 1A N. Hanover St., Carlisle, PA 17013. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 9:30AM until service time. Interment will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. To sign guestbook please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Electric vehicles are in short supply

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News