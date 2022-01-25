David W. Green

David was born on October 17, 1939, in Pryor, Oklahoma, the son of the late Col. Lynell W. & Bessie L. Green. David was an "Army brat." He lived in Fort Benning, GA, Fort Leavenworth, KS, the Big Island of Hawaii, Bad Nauheim & Frankfurt, Germany, and Fort Lewis, WA.
He was a graduate of Fishburne Military School and served in the US Army Signal Corp for three years. After his military service, he attended Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos, TX, where he graduated with his Bachelor of Business Administration. David began his career in corporate tax. He worked for Aminoil & Phillips Petroleum in Houston, TX, Amerada Hess in Tulsa, OK and AHOLD in Carlisle, PA. David was a vibrant, hilarious, kind and loving gentleman. He loved cars and dogs, enjoyed woodworking and his men's breakfast group, and was a great handyman who could fix almost everything. He belonged to the Foreign Policy Association of Harrisburg and served as its Treasurer for two years.
David is survived by his wife Barbara "Linkey" Booth Green, daughters Jean Ann Green Simmons (Kirby), Larissa Green Bonner (Chris), stepdaughter Theresa "Tracy" Wilhelm Rossi (Chip), and stepson Mark Wilhelm; grandchildren, Mason Simmons, Collin Bonner, Cade Simmons, Emily Rossi, Dylan Bonner, Sarah Rossi, Jamie Wilhelm, Luke Wilhelm, step-grand daughter Kirby Nicole Simmons Miller (Mike); great grandchildren, Kyler, Grayson, Copper, Chapel; sisters Patricia Green Seely (Bill) & Susan Green Schubert (Bill), sister-in-law Stephanie Green, and many nieces and nephews.
David was predeceased by his brothers: John Waybourne Green & Michael Reed Scott Green; and grand-daughter Payton Elizabeth Simmons.
Due to current circumstances, the funeral services for David will be held in late spring. Date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church on the Square at One North Hanover Street, Carlisle, PA. 17013
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. To sign guestbook please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.