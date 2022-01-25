David W. Green

He was a graduate of Fishburne Military School and served in the US Army Signal Corp for three years. After his military service, he attended Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos, TX, where he graduated with his Bachelor of Business Administration. David began his career in corporate tax. He worked for Aminoil & Phillips Petroleum in Houston, TX, Amerada Hess in Tulsa, OK and AHOLD in Carlisle, PA. David was a vibrant, hilarious, kind and loving gentleman. He loved cars and dogs, enjoyed woodworking and his men's breakfast group, and was a great handyman who could fix almost everything. He belonged to the Foreign Policy Association of Harrisburg and served as its Treasurer for two years.