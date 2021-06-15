Dr. David W. Bryant MD, age 79 of Carlisle died on Monday, June 14 2021 at the Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home with his loving family at his side.

He was born in Washington, PA to the late Willard H. and V. Lucille Hagerson Bryant and was the widower of H. Marlene Courson Bryant who died in 2015 after 53 years of marriage.

Dr. Bryant retired from the Belvedere Medical Center Surgical Associates. He also had practiced with his son Shaun at the Bryant General Surgery here in Carlisle. He was a graduate of the Temple School of Medicine and served his residency at the Bethesda Naval Hospital. He honorably served his country in the US Navy during and after the Vietnam Conflict. He was a member of the American College of Surgeons.

He is survived by his daughter, Paige A. Bryant-Sweeder (husband Charles) Carlisle, three sons, Dr. D. Shaun Bryant (wife Carrie) Fayetteville, PA, Colin W. Bryant (wife Nancy) Elizabethtown, PA, Dr. D. Patrick Bryant (wife Ruth) Asheville, NC His two brothers, James E. Bryant (wife Betty Jane) Frederick, MD, Stephen P. Bryant (wife Betsy) Myrtle Beach, SC and his nine loving grandchildren and his great granddaughter. He was preceded in death by a sister, Carol A. Tennannt.