David Thomas Goodyear, 69, formerly of Mt. Holly Springs was born on July 1, 1951 in Carlisle, PA, and passed away on April 30th in Lakeland, FL. David was the son of surviving father Thomas Goodyear of Bradenton, FL and late mother Betty Halford Goodyear.

David was a graduate of Carlisle High School Class of 1969 and was a wizard on the golf course as well as the baseball field as both a player and manager. He spent many years as an active member and President of the Mt. Holly Little League. In golf, he won numerous local championships, even earning sponsorships for the pro tour. Instead of playing golf professionally, David enlisted to serve our country as a medic in the Army during Vietnam.

He worked for AMP Incorporated prior to relocating to Florida where he could enjoy golf on a year-round basis, making many cherished friends at The Hamptons in Auburndale, FL. He is survived by wife Ann, and sister Deb Cross of Cashtown, PA. David has 3 surviving children from former spouse Vicki Kerns-Claybaugh. Daughter Erika Curtis of Harrisburg, PA, and 2 sons, David Jr of Bradenton, FL and Derek of Sunrise, FL. David also has 2 grandchildren, Josiah Curtis and Gavin Goodyear as well as nephew Trevor Brandt.

Details of a ceremony at Sarasota National Cemetery are by request. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations may be made in memory of his mother Betty Goodyear to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation at https://give.bcrf.org/give/302920/#!/donation/checkout