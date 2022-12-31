David Swartz Jr.

David Lewis Swartz Jr.

September 28, 1939 – December 17, 2022

David Lewis Swartz Jr., born on September 28, 1939 in Lewistown, Pennsylvania, passed in peace on December 17, 2022 at the age of 83. He was the last surviving child of David Lewis Swartz Sr., retired superintendent of schools for Carlisle, Pennsylvania, and Joyce Beaver Swartz, as well as brother to Sandra Tomassone né Swartz and Nancy Hopper né Swartz.

After returning from military service in Germany, where he met his wife, Johanna Elisabeth Swartz né Todenhoefer, David went on to receive his bachelors and masters in English at Pennsylvania State University, where he was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. Later he did postgraduate work at University of Iowa. David taught at the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater, and later moved to New Jersey, where he worked as an adjunct professor at Bergen Community College and Felician College. He primarily worked at Bergen Pines Hospital in the billing department. However, his passion was writing, at which he spent every free minute, producing several novels and over 20 books of poetry. Furthermore, David was a member of the Quaker community.

David lived most of his life in northern New Jersey. Five years ago, he moved with his wife to Charleston, South Carolina, where he spent some of his happiest days.

He is survived by his wife, his daughter Stephanie Swartz and her partner Mark Albahary, as well as his granddaughters, Tara and Mona Janat Makan.

Private services will be held. Donations in his name can be made to: Walt Whitman Association, 326 Mickle Boulevard, Camden, New Jersey