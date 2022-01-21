David S. Heckard, Jr., age 76, of Mechanicsburg, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, January 20, 2022. Born February 16, 1945 in Harrisburg, he was the son of the late Betty (Rodkey) and David S. Heckard Sr.

David was a graduate of Mechanicsburg High School, Class of 1963 where he was a talented athlete who lettered in basketball, football, and track. He spent six years in the PA National Guard's 28th Division. He went on to a career in the sales of construction materials, working for Morgan Distribution and John H. Myers until his retirement. David's life, however, revolved around family and sports. He was a coach for the Mechanicsburg Midget Football Association's Chiefs for many years, coached with Cumberland Valley Football, and spent much time coaching his children and others in many other sports, including baseball, football, wrestling, and softball.

David was as enthusiastic about watching and attending sports as he was about coaching. He was a regular at Cumberland Valley Wrestling matches and was active in the Booster Club and fundraising for many years. He was an avid Penn State fan and also loved trips to Villanova to watch his son play football. In his free time, David enjoyed playing golf and was a lifetime member of The Mechanicsburg Club where he enjoyed playing cards regularly. Most important to David, however, was the role he served as husband, father, and grandfather. He was an endlessly dedicated provider and role model and loved the time he was able to spend with his family, especially his granddaughters.

Surviving is his loving wife of nearly 50 years, Lois E. (Humer) Heckard; his son, David S. Heckard, III and wife Casey; his daughter, Taryn J. Heckard; his granddaughters, Emma and Samantha Heckard and Mataya Putt; his brother, Barry Heckard and wife Deb; his sister, Sheryl Ann Godley and husband Jim; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and countless friends whose love and support throughout David's life was so deeply appreciated by his family. David's family also wishes to extend their thanks and love to Brendalee Colvin who provided nursing care to David throughout his illness and endless support to the family.

There will be a visitation from 5:00 to 7:00 PM Thursday, January 27 at Malpezzi Funeral Home, 8 Market Plaza Way. A Celebration of David's Life will be held at the funeral home on Friday, January 28, preceded by a visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Homeland Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way, Suite 270, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

