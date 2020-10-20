David R. Owings, of Carlisle died unexpectedly on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the UPMC Harrisburg Hospital with his loving family at his side.

He was born on February 17, 1951 in Carlisle, PA to the late Porter L. and Sylvia L. (Clegg) Owings and was married to the late Ann L. (Barnhart) Owings, his wife of 48 years.

David was a 1970 graduate of Cumberland Valley High School and had retired from Pyrotek Carlisle after 45 years of service. He enjoyed tinkering in his garage on small projects, riding his motorcycle, and taking drives with his family. His loving family meant the most to him.

He is survived by his daughter, Kelly L. Owings of Carlisle, his son, Jason L. Owings (wife Tara) Carlisle, his three loving grandchildren, Raheem, Porter and Holiday. He was preceded in death by his sister, Rosalie Israel, and three brothers: Harvey, Fred, and Mark Owings.

There will be a Pass-Through Viewing held on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory. As mandated by Governor Wolf, maximum capacity during gatherings is restricted, and you may be asked to wait at the door when you arrive until the numbers allow for your entrance. Interment will be held in the Letort Cemetery.