David Paul Widders, 54, passed away Wednesday January 15, 2020 in East Waterford, PA.
He was born September 2, 1965 in Carlisle the son of Fred and Janice Goodling Widders of Carlisle.
He is survived by his wife Andrea R. Lamason Widders.
He belonged to the Ridge Church of the Brethren, the Cumberland Valley Tractor Pullers for over 35 years. He was a life long farmer and great Allis Chalmers mechanic, he loved Allis Chalmers Tractors.
He was hardworking and kind hearted. He loved spending time with his wife's family, and attending tractor shows.
In addition to his wife and parents he is survived by two sisters Susan Kingston of Seattle, and Diane Klaus and husband Kip of Lititz; one step-son Luke Lemmon, a step-daughter Gracie Lemmon, his in-laws John and Carol Lamason, his grandmother-in-law Edna Worthington; and many Aunts' and Uncle's.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents Ralph and Mary Goodling, and George and Edna Widders.
A visitation will be held Tuesday January 21, 2020 from 6 to 8 PM in the Ridge Church of the Brethren 1095 Ridge Road Shippensburg, and Wednesday January 22, from 10 to 11 AM in the Church. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM Wednesday in the church, with Rev. Keith Adams officiating. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to Mt. Rock BIC-Youth Group 22 Mt. Rock Rd Shippensburg, PA 17257.