David Paul Widders, 54, passed away Wednesday January 15, 2020 in East Waterford, PA.

He was born September 2, 1965 in Carlisle the son of Fred and Janice Goodling Widders of Carlisle.

He is survived by his wife Andrea R. Lamason Widders.

He belonged to the Ridge Church of the Brethren, the Cumberland Valley Tractor Pullers for over 35 years. He was a life long farmer and great Allis Chalmers mechanic, he loved Allis Chalmers Tractors.

He was hardworking and kind hearted. He loved spending time with his wife's family, and attending tractor shows.

In addition to his wife and parents he is survived by two sisters Susan Kingston of Seattle, and Diane Klaus and husband Kip of Lititz; one step-son Luke Lemmon, a step-daughter Gracie Lemmon, his in-laws John and Carol Lamason, his grandmother-in-law Edna Worthington; and many Aunts' and Uncle's.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents Ralph and Mary Goodling, and George and Edna Widders.