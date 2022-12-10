David P. Stetson

October 11, 1932- December 06, 2022

David P. Stetson, 90, of Carlisle, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home.

Born in Bakerstown, PA, he was the son of the late Philip and Edith Courson Stetson.

David served 20 years in the United States Air Force and was a member of the Air Force Sergeants Association, Camp Hill. You may also remember him from working with the Pennsylvania Regional Chamber of Commerce, and later as Executive Director in State College and Executive Vice President in Carlisle. David was also responsible for starting video teleconferencing at Carlisle War College.

He enjoyed golf, camping and fishing and traveling to Maine, specifically Winter Harbor. David was also a life member of Winter Harbor Masonic Lodge # 192 in Maine.

Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.

David is survived by his children: Cheryl Cohick (Larry), of Etters, Linda Orner, of Mount Joy, Philip Stetson (Minnie), of North Carolina; six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy, 2 grandchildren and three brothers.

Relatives and friends are invited to his funeral service 11 AM Monday, December 19, 2022 at Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle, where the family will greet guests after 10:30 AM. Interment will follow the service in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory. To sign the guest book, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.