David M. Heckler, age 89, died on March 26, 2020 in Venice, Florida. He was born August 22, 1930 to parents Maurice 'Cap' Heckler and Marjorie (Maclay) Heckler in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. David was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 68 years Marion (Heckman) Heckler and a sister Louise Heckler. He is survived by a brother, James Heckler, Ft. Myers, Fl, three sons: Steven (Yvonne) Venice, Fl., Thomas (Kathleen) Fountain Hills, AZ, William (Sandra) Gainesville, Fl., two granddaughters: Bethany (Venice, Fl.) and Jennifer (Alex) Bradenton, Fl. and grandson Brian (Kristen) Cedar Point, NC, four great-grandchildren: Dominic, Viviana, Sophia and Harper and seven nieces and nephews. David graduated from Chambersburg High School in 1948. He earned his BS degree from East Stroudsburg University in 1952 and his MS degree from Shippensburg University in 1965. Heckler worked in the Baltimore City School District after college graduation for three years and twenty-four years in the Carlisle Area School District in various roles as teacher, athletic director, head basketball coach, assistant coach of football, baseball and basketball and chair of the health & physical education department. He was inducted into the South Central Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame in 2000. David additionally served as an area scout for the Pittsburgh Pirates, PIAA football official, director of summer YMCA Camp Thompson and Carlisle summer playground supervisor. Following retirement in 1980, David was blessed with forty-years in Naples, Port Charlotte and Venice, Florida. The family wishes to thank the nurses, CNA's and staff at Village on the Isle, Venice, Fl. for their professionalism and care. David was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Venice, Fl. There will be a private service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Special Olympics, PO Box 2112, Venice, Fl. 34284.