David L. Myers

He was born on January 31, 1959 to the late Jesse Myers and Joan (Negley) Logan. David was an avid hunter and outdoorsman; he loved to garden, and he was a farmer at heart. He attended Carlisle Evangelical Free Church and worked as a Project Superintendent for Quandel. David was extremely hardworking and won many awards throughout his life; in 2012 he won Project Superintendent of the Year, he won the 2002 Projects of Distinction Award for the Bible League World Headquarters in Crete, IL, and just last fall he had finished work on the York Memorial Hospital. His biggest "award" was his children and grandchildren, who he loved with all his heart.