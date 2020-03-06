David L. Garland, 66, of Carlisle, PA, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 in Hershey Medical Center. He was born September 30, 1953 to the late Clarance Garland and Cathrine Louise (Seiders) Garland-Sweger.

David retired from Erie Insurance with 18 years of service as a heavy equipment appraiser and worked at other insurance companies for 20 years. He served in many roles at Carlisle Baptist Church and was a trustee. David served in the USMC during the Vietnam Conflict. He enjoyed bowling, going to the beach and camping with his family. Involved in sprint car racing, David was a crew member for Smith Racing and for other racing teams also.

Surviving is his loving wife of 40 years, Brenda (Rice) Miller Garland of Carlisle, PA; children, Tracy (Miller) Gettys (Robert) of Carlisle, PA and Johnny Garland of Utah; siblings, Linus Sweger (Vonda) of Carlisle, PA, Douglas (Lisa) Sweger of Mechanicsburg, PA and Leona Sweger of Harrisburg, PA. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. David was preceded in death by his son, David Garland; sister, Bonita Chastain and brother-in-law, Edward Chastain.

Services will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Carlisle Baptist Church, 701 Walnut Bottom Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013 with Rev. Edward Roman officiating. A viewing will be held Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the church and also one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Westminster Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17112 or Carlisle Baptist Church. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Please visit www.hollingerfuneralhome.com for condolences to the family.

