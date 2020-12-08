David Ker Ditenhafer, 78, of Carlisle, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020 at home with his loving family by his side. He was born January 3, 1942 in Carlisle and was a son of the late William Harrison Ditenhafer and Louise (Ker) Ditenhafer. Dave graduated in 1959 from Carlisle High School and earned a BA in History and English from Dickinson College in 1964. While at Dickinson he played football, basketball, volleyball and particularly distinguished himself in baseball, serving as team captain. He was a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. During his successful 38-year career with Sprint/United Telephone Company, Dave won many awards and was recognized for his loyal and conscientious service. He excelled in sales, being the President's Club winner in both 1981 and 1982. Dave prided himself in his professional writing of proposals and always put in the hours necessary to see every aspect of the job done properly. He served in the US Army and National Guard. He was a 66-year member of Second Presbyterian Church, Carlisle. As a life member of the Carlisle Elks, he enjoyed serving on the scholarship committee. He was also a member of the Mechanicsburg Club. Dave had many different interests, was an avid reader, and was a wealth of knowledge. After graduating from high school, he spent the next couple summers traveling throughout the United States. He visited 48 states and loved visiting state parks. He was an accomplished photographer and woodworker, but his greatest passion was sports. He was not only a great athlete and fan, but also a fondly remembered youth sports coach. He could always be seen at any Carlisle sporting event. He volunteered many hours for the Carlisle athletic programs. He always looked forward to hunting, fishing, and golfing outings with his friends. Pine Grove, where he spent much of his youth and weekends in adulthood, held a special place in his heart. He had many friends. People who knew him well say he was one of the good guys. He wanted to be remembered as a good man and good friend. He is survived by his very much loved and loving wife of 49 years Elizabeth (Mataldi) Ditenhafer, one daughter Barbara Ker (Greg Casseus) Ditenhafer of Brooklyn, NY, one son David James (Carrie Gatto) Ditenhafer of Carlisle, one brother William H. (JoEllen) Ditenhafer of North Andover, MA, two sisters, Molly (Norman) Fortney of Carlisle, Jane Mackey of Mt. Holly Springs, one grandson Sebastian Ditenhafer Casseus of Brooklyn, and many nieces and nephews. Dave was preceded in death by one brother-in-law Barry Mackey. One of Dave's greatest blessings was being able to spend the last nine months of his life with his beloved grandson and children at his side. Due to current restrictions, private services will be held at Second Presbyterian Church, with Rev. Dr. Jeff Gibelius and Rev. John L. Larson officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Churchtown. Memorial contributions may be made to his church at 528 Garland Dr, Carlisle, PA or to Project Share, 5 N. Orange St, Suite 4, Carlisle, PA 17013 . Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to send condolences.