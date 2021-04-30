 Skip to main content
David H. Earnest
David H. Earnest

David Earnest

David H. Earnest, 63, of Carlisle, died April 16, 2021 at home. He was a son of the late Merrill and Vivian (Tower) Earnest.

He is survived by his loving wife Tina (Boose) Earnest, one daughter Tracy Durf, two step-sons, Skyler Boose and Jeff Myers, grandchildren, Alexis, Dakota and Harley Durf, three sisters, Patricia Wiseman, Carolyn Paulus and Merrilyn Failer, two brothers, Frank and Walter Earnest and several nieces and nephews.

David was employed by Carlisle Events for many years.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, 2021 in the New Life Community Church, 64 E. North St., Carlisle with Pastor Ryan Brown officiating. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to send condolences.

