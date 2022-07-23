David Griffith

David A. Griffith, age 57 of Mechanicsburg, passed away, Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Holy Spirit. Born January 28, 1965 in Camp Hill, he was the son of Edward E. and Shirley L. (Reed) Griffith of Carlisle. David was a social studies teacher at Red Land High School. He graduated from Messiah College in 1988 where he earned his bachelor's degree in psychology. David was a member of West Shore Free Church and The Mechanicsburg Club. He was an avid Pittsburgh Sports fan also the Bayern Munich football club. David was a huge supporter of the Mechanicsburg marching band and percussion. He was often called Drumline Dad by the students. David enjoyed playing softball, riding motorcycles and hiking with his dog Watson. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife of 33 years, Denise H. (Hewitt) Griffith; son, Will J. Griffith; three siblings, Ronald Griffith and wife Cheryl, Terre Sisson and husband Barry and Bradley Griffith. He was preceded in death by his brother, Garry Griffith who shared the same birthday as David. Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Thursday, July 28, 2022 at West Shore Free Church, 1345 Williams Grove Road, Mechanicsburg. Viewing will be held Wednesday, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Malpezzi Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mechanicsburg Music Alliance,