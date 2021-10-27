 Skip to main content
David Glen Johnston

David Johnston

David Glen Johnston, formerly of Carlisle, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 62.

David was the son of James R. and Marion Johnston; father of Martin Sasso and Emily Provolt; brother to Jennifer McKenna, Gail Viscome, Ann Johnston and Lucy Johnston-Walsh.

Please see the full obituary at https://www.dalessandroltd.com/obituaries/David-Johnston-23/#!/Obituary

There will be a burial service at the memorial garden of Second Presbyterian Church in Carlisle on Friday, November 26, 2021 at 4:00 p.m., officiated by Rev. John L. Larson.

