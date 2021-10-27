David Glen Johnston, formerly of Carlisle, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 62.

David was the son of James R. and Marion Johnston; father of Martin Sasso and Emily Provolt; brother to Jennifer McKenna, Gail Viscome, Ann Johnston and Lucy Johnston-Walsh.

Please see the full obituary at https://www.dalessandroltd.com/obituaries/David-Johnston-23/#!/Obituary

There will be a burial service at the memorial garden of Second Presbyterian Church in Carlisle on Friday, November 26, 2021 at 4:00 p.m., officiated by Rev. John L. Larson.