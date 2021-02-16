David E. Overcash, 74, of 85 Village Drive, Stroudsburg, passed away on Wednesday morning, February 10th, at home after a long battle with multiple myeloma.

Born on February 26, 1946 in Waynesboro, to the late Bessie (Wilders) Morris and Merle Overcash: he is survived by his wife of 55 years, Patricia (Haugh) Overcash. Also surviving are three sons: Brian (Stacey) of Ocala, FL; Mark (Theresa) of Stroudsburg, and Erik (Allison) of Wilmington, DE; six grandchildren Alex, Evan, Adam, Madison, Owen, and Olivia; three sisters Beverly DeHart, Wanda Lynch of Waynesboro, and Robin Midyett of Elgin, TX. He was predeceased by a brother, William.

Some of his greatest joys in life were coaching and watching his children and grandchildren participate in sports as well as spending time with them hunting, fishing, golfing, along with family vacations.

A 1964 graduate of Waynesboro High School, he attended Trenton State College and Mississippi State University and was a 1971 graduate of Ross Leffler School of Conservation.

He was a veteran of the US Air Force and the Vietnam War, serving in support units at Da Nang Air Base, South Vietnam, and U-Tapao Air Field Thailand during "Operation Rolling Thunder" in 1966-1967. He received many medals including the Air Force Commendation Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster.