David E. Overcash, 74, of 85 Village Drive, Stroudsburg, passed away on Wednesday morning, February 10th, at home after a long battle with multiple myeloma.
Born on February 26, 1946 in Waynesboro, to the late Bessie (Wilders) Morris and Merle Overcash: he is survived by his wife of 55 years, Patricia (Haugh) Overcash. Also surviving are three sons: Brian (Stacey) of Ocala, FL; Mark (Theresa) of Stroudsburg, and Erik (Allison) of Wilmington, DE; six grandchildren Alex, Evan, Adam, Madison, Owen, and Olivia; three sisters Beverly DeHart, Wanda Lynch of Waynesboro, and Robin Midyett of Elgin, TX. He was predeceased by a brother, William.
Some of his greatest joys in life were coaching and watching his children and grandchildren participate in sports as well as spending time with them hunting, fishing, golfing, along with family vacations.
A 1964 graduate of Waynesboro High School, he attended Trenton State College and Mississippi State University and was a 1971 graduate of Ross Leffler School of Conservation.
He was a veteran of the US Air Force and the Vietnam War, serving in support units at Da Nang Air Base, South Vietnam, and U-Tapao Air Field Thailand during "Operation Rolling Thunder" in 1966-1967. He received many medals including the Air Force Commendation Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster.
Dave began his career with the Pennsylvania Game Commission in 1970 as Wildlife Conservation Officer trainee. After graduation with the 14th class from Ross Leffler School of Conservation in 1971, he was assigned to serve as a District Wildlife Conservation Officer in the southern district of Monroe County. In 1992 he was promoted to Chief of Bureau Law Enforcement Technical Services Division in the Commission's Harrisburg headquarters. He was promoted to Director of the Bureau of Law Enforcement in 2001 and oversaw the enforcement activities of the Game Commission's 135 District Officers and more than 600 Deputy Wildlife Officers before retiring in 2003.
He was a member and lifetime supporter of the VFW Post 695, Waynesboro, PA; American Legion Post 15, Waynesboro, PA; BPOE Elks Lodge 319 East Stroudsburg, PA, a lifetime member of the Conservation Law Enforcement Chief's Association, lifetime member of the National Game Warden Museum and the Conservation Officer Officers of Pennsylvania Association; the National Wildlife Federation, as well as the United States Golf Association.
He was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Stroudsburg and previously a member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Boiling Springs, PA. He was the church coordinator of Meals on Wheels, Boiling Springs. Dave also served as a volunteer driver for the American Cancer Society's Road to Recovery program. He was a volunteer plant and animal observer in South Middleton Township area for the USA National Phenology Network and he participated in various bird population studies for the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, Cornell University.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 24th, at 1:00PM at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, PA with Rev. Kevin Stout officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 111 Walnut Street, Boiling Springs, PA 17007 or the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, 383 Main Avenue, 5th Floor, Norwalk, CT 06851.