David E. Mease

October 04, 1966 - September 06, 2022

David E. Mease, age 55, passed away on September 6, 2022 in Carlisle, PA. He was born October 4, 1966 in Harrisburg, PA., son of Eldon and Alice (Reichart) Mease.

Dave graduated from Big Spring High School in 1984 and was employed at Frog Switch for the last 17 years. He loved the outdoors and hunting with his sons and friends. He was a jack of all trades and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone. He also enjoyed his Stihl chainsaws.

His family will remember him as a loving husband, father, and the best pappy ever.

Dave is survived by his wife of 35 years Laurie of Carlisle, PA, his sons Derrick (Alysia), Travis (Jessie), his daughter Cassondra (Derrick). He is also survived by his father Dutch Mease, his sisters Donna Mease, Debbie Palmer, Dianne Tuckey, Dolores Raudabaugh, Dawn Lehman, and Dedrea Mease and his grandchildren Braxton, Vyla, Skylar, and Layla. He was preceded in death by his mother Alice Mease.

A Celebration of Life Service in honor of David will be held on Wednesday September 14, 2022 at 5:00 PM with a Visitation for family and friends held one hour prior to the services at Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle, PA. 17013

In lieu of flowers you can make a memorial contribution in Dave's memory to your favorite charity.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle, PA 17013.