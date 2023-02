David C. "Davey" Byers, age 66 of Gardners, passed away February 3, 2023 at home. He was born September 16, 1956 in Chambersburg to the late Stanley and Brenda (Gibbs) Byers.Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 51 Asper Drive, Shippensburg, PA 17257. Please visit DuganFH.com to read the full obituary.