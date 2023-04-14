David A. Boyles

September 02, 1948- April 11, 2023

David A. Boyles, 74, of Carlisle, passed away April 11, 2023, in the Carlisle Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center surrounded by his family. He was born September 2, 1948, in Carlisle to the late Fred B. and Cecile R. (Finkenbinder) Boyles.

David retired as a supervisor at IAC, formerly Lear/Masland. He was active with the Carlisle Fire Department from the 1960s and served as Borough Fire Chief from 1983 until 2006. David was an active member of the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, where he served as council president, Sunday school teacher, and sang in the choir. For many years, he coached basketball at Bellaire Elementary School. David and his brother, Mark, brought joy to the residents of Carlisle having the spinning crazy car in numerous parades. He enjoyed camping, NASCAR, gardening, bird-watching and traveling with his family.

Surviving is his loving wife of 52 years, Susan Boyles of Carlisle, whom he had loved since eighth grade; sons, Chris Boyles (Krystal) of Shippensburg and Ryan Boyles (Sherry) of Mt. Holly Springs; grandson, Evan Boyles of Mt. Holly Springs; and brother, Mark Boyles of Carlisle.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 12:00 PM in the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 W Louther St, Carlisle, PA 17013. A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until service time. A graveside service will be held privately with the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church or American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704 Hagerstown, MD 21741. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family. The family would like to thank everyone for their kindness and support during these difficult times. 2 Timothy 4:7.