David Alan Shover AIFD AAF

David Alan Shover, 57, of Sterling, VA, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Inova Fairfax Hospital while surrounded by his loving family.

He was born October 19, 1962 in Carlisle to Mac E. (wife Mary) Shover and Marian A. (Nailor) Bigler both of Carlisle.

David is survived by three brothers, Mike E. (wife Lori) Shover of Carlisle, Roger E. Shover of Florida, and Dean S. Shover (companion Ray Kibler) of Maryland; three step-bothers, Earl L. (wife Louise) Bigler, Lester Sipe Jr., and Terry (wife Lynn) Sipe all of Carlisle; one step-sister, Paula (husband Dave) Kogut of Carlisle; four nephews, Garrett, Chris, Travis, and Nathan; one niece, Ashely; seven aunts; three uncles; and his favorite canine companion, Lexi (his little girl). He was preceded in death by, paternal grandparents, Albert and Marie (Stuart) Shover; and maternal grandparents, Lester M. and Ella (Deitch) Nailor.

A memorial service celebrating David's life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 420 Park Drive Carlisle, PA 17015 with Pastor Matthew D. Plant officiating. Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family at Letort Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Sunday at the church.