David A. Brown

David A. Brown

{{featured_button_text}}

David A. "Brownie" Brown, 80, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 in the Select Specialty Hospital, Harrisburg. Born July 5, 1939 in Loysville, PA to the late Andrew T. and Jenny Stambaugh, he is survived by his wife of 39 years, Linda K.(Rockwell) Brown. Also surviving is his brother, William Brown (Nancy) of Hanover and sister-in-law, Jenny Brown of Shermansdale. David was predeceased by his siblings, Lee and Robert Brown.

He retired with 40 years of service from C. H. Masland Co./ Lear Corp. and enjoyed watching and playing baseball. David was a member of the Bethel Assembly of God. Due to the health crisis, services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Please visit www.hollingerfuneralhome.com for condolences to the family.

To plant a tree in memory of David Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News