David A. Brown

David A. "Brownie" Brown, 80, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 in the Select Specialty Hospital, Harrisburg. Born July 5, 1939 in Loysville, PA to the late Andrew T. and Jenny Stambaugh, he is survived by his wife of 39 years, Linda K.(Rockwell) Brown. Also surviving is his brother, William Brown (Nancy) of Hanover and sister-in-law, Jenny Brown of Shermansdale. David was predeceased by his siblings, Lee and Robert Brown.

He retired with 40 years of service from C. H. Masland Co./ Lear Corp. and enjoyed watching and playing baseball. David was a member of the Bethel Assembly of God. Due to the health crisis, services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Please visit www.hollingerfuneralhome.com for condolences to the family.