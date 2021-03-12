On March 1, 2021 Dashiell Connor Glace (November 30, 1982, Harrisburg, PA) passed away at his residence in Lakewood, Colorado. He was the son of John and Jody Glace of Mechanicsburg, PA. He is pre-deceased by his mother Jody, his step-mother Judy Stumpf, his paternal grandparents Ivan (Jack) Glace and Carolyn Glace of Carlisle, PA, his maternal grandparents Richard and Helen Zellers and maternal step grandfather Chris Walk of Palmyra, PA.

Dash was a graduate of Cumberland Valley High School and Harrisburg Community College. He was honorably discharged U.S. Navy veteran who served aboard the U.S.S. Nimitz on two tours to the Persian Gulf. He had many, many friends throughout the United States especially his cousin Keely Stumpf who was born the same hour and same day as he was. He loved reading, hiking and arguing.

He is survived by his father, his sister Moira (John White) and his beloved niece Ronan Octavia White of New Orleans, his uncle Thom Glace (Mary) of Mechanicsburg, PA, his uncle Scott Zellers (Jane) of Mount Gretna, his aunt Corinne Glace Rost (David) of Williamsville, New York and cousins Jessica Grasso (Chris Grasso), Alex Rost and Corey Rost of the Williamsville area.

Dash will be interred at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery where his grandfather and grandmother rest. The ceremony due to COVID restrictions will be private. Any donations should be directed in Dash's name to the Cumberland County Library System.