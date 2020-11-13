Daryl L. Wadsworth

Daryl L. "Brother D" Wadsworth, 65, of Carlisle, passed away with his loving wife by his side, on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at his home.

He was born September 9, 1955 in Indiana, PA the son of Esther (Smee) Wadsworth who currently resides in Carlisle.

Daryl graduated from Carlisle High School in the class of 1975. He was a great storyteller; a very caring man and a loving husband. Daryl was a very hardworking man who embraced his inner child and was known by his family as "the fun uncle". He worked as a maintenance mechanic for C.H. Masland and Sons for more than thirty years before he retired. Daryl was a very knowledgeable, handy man, and he loved and collected anything with wheels.

In addition to his mother, Daryl is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Susan P. Wadsworth of Carlisle; his mentors, Bruce and Gayle Larson; and many great friends.