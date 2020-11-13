Daryl L. Wadsworth

Daryl L. "Brother D" Wadsworth, 65, of Carlisle, passed away with his loving wife by his side, on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at his home.
He was born September 9, 1955 in Indiana, PA the son of Esther (Smee) Wadsworth who currently resides in Carlisle.
Daryl graduated from Carlisle High School in the class of 1975. He was a great storyteller; a very caring man and a loving husband. Daryl was a very hardworking man who embraced his inner child and was known by his family as "the fun uncle". He worked as a maintenance mechanic for C.H. Masland and Sons for more than thirty years before he retired. Daryl was a very knowledgeable, handy man, and he loved and collected anything with wheels.
In addition to his mother, Daryl is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Susan P. Wadsworth of Carlisle; his mentors, Bruce and Gayle Larson; and many great friends.
Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. If you wish to watch a live stream of the private service please visit www.youtube.com and search for Wadsworth Service Hoffman on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. or later. Friends will be invited to gather for a viewing from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. As mandated by Governor Wolfe maximum capacity during gatherings is restricted and you may be asked to wait at the door when you arrive until the numbers allow for your entrance.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Daryl to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, https://www.stjude.org/donate/pm.html?frequency_selected=0&sc_icid=top-donate-once or to Speranza Animal Rescue, 1216 Brandt Road Mechanicsburg, PA 17055.
To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.