Daryl Kay Sailhamer, currently of Davidsonville, MD and previously of Shippensburg, PA, passed away at her home on November 17, 2021. She was 72. Daryl was born on June 28, 1949 in Chambersburg, PA to the late James and Florence Patterson (Hepfer). She retired from the Tom James Company of Shippensburg after 49 years, where she was also a union representative for many years. Daryl was also a member of the First Assembly of God, Shippensburg, PA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Glen Stoner.