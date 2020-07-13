Darlene Susan Godwin, age 61, of Shippensburg, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Martinsburg VA Medical Center, WV. She was born February 1, 1959, in Harrisburg, PA, as the daughter of the late Richard H. and Virginia N. (Harle) Harter.
Darlene graduated from West Perry Senior High School in 1978. Darlene proudly served in the US Navy in the 1980s as a small craft operator at the Dahlgren Naval Support Facility in Virginia. She held several positions of employment since. Darlene was a true lover of animals and dearly loved her pets, particularly her cat and guinea pigs. In her spare time, she was an avid reader; she also enjoyed crafts, working puzzles, playing bingo and board games of all kinds.
Darlene is survived by her sister, Ann Reichert (Thomas) of Midlothian, VA; her brother, Steven Harter (Sandra) of Merrimack, NH; her nieces and nephews, Nathan Harter of Berlin, NH; Zachary Reichert (Sarah) of Richmond, VA; Amy Reichert (Gib Lewis) of Staunton, VA; Victoria Reichert of Richmond, VA; Richard Fuhrman of Quarryville, PA; and her beloved cat, Checkers.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 17, at Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Shippensburg with Very Reverend Luis R. Rodriguez V.F. officiating. Interment will follow the service at Tri-County Memorial Gardens, 740 Wyndamere Rd., Lewisberry, PA 17339.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Darlene's memory to Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Rd. W, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
