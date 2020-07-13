× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Darlene Susan Godwin, age 61, of Shippensburg, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Martinsburg VA Medical Center, WV. She was born February 1, 1959, in Harrisburg, PA, as the daughter of the late Richard H. and Virginia N. (Harle) Harter.

Darlene graduated from West Perry Senior High School in 1978. Darlene proudly served in the US Navy in the 1980s as a small craft operator at the Dahlgren Naval Support Facility in Virginia. She held several positions of employment since. Darlene was a true lover of animals and dearly loved her pets, particularly her cat and guinea pigs. In her spare time, she was an avid reader; she also enjoyed crafts, working puzzles, playing bingo and board games of all kinds.

Darlene is survived by her sister, Ann Reichert (Thomas) of Midlothian, VA; her brother, Steven Harter (Sandra) of Merrimack, NH; her nieces and nephews, Nathan Harter of Berlin, NH; Zachary Reichert (Sarah) of Richmond, VA; Amy Reichert (Gib Lewis) of Staunton, VA; Victoria Reichert of Richmond, VA; Richard Fuhrman of Quarryville, PA; and her beloved cat, Checkers.