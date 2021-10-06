Darlene M. McNaughton

Darlene M. (Hill) McNaughton, 79, died on October 4, 2021, at UPMC West Shore Hospital, Mechanicsburg. She was born on July 15, 1942, in Carlisle and was a daughter of the late Mervin and Mary (Lambert) Hill, Sr. Darlene was a 1960 graduate of Carlisle High School. She was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. Darlene enjoyed traveling and visiting National Parks, playing the piano and trying to play the harmonica. She also enjoyed camping, playing scrabble and taking drives on back country roads and waving to strangers as she passed by. She and her husband attended Bethel Assembly of God Church in Carlisle for many years before going to Newville Assembly of God Church. She was a Missionettes leader, children's church teacher, camp counselor, Sunday School teacher, Girl Scout troop leader and Boy Scout troop leader. Darlene is survived by her husband of 51 years, William R. McNaughton of Carlisle, one son, Gregory McNaughton (Beth) of Carlisle, one daughter Elayne McNaughton, of Stevensville, MT, three grandsons, Joshua Jones of Chambersburg, Scott Jones of York, and Clayton Jones of Stevensville, two brothers, Gary Hill of Gardeners and Mervin Hill, Jr. of Mechanicsburg and one sister Linda Sloop of Carlisle. A viewing will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, October 11, 2021, followed by funeral services at 1:30 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Pastor Anthony DeRosa officiating. Burial will be in Cumberland Valley Memorial Garden, Carlisle. www.Since1853.com.