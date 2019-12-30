Darlene M. Darhower, 73, of Mt. Holly Springs, PA, passed away in her home on December 29, 2019. Born August 4, 1946 in Carlisle to Anna Marie (Bitner) Duncan of Carlisle and the late Ambrose Duncan, she is the widow of John C. Darhower Sr. who passed away on October 8, 2002.
Darlene was employed by Owego Frocks as a floor manager and later managed the UniMart, both in Mt. Holly Springs. An avid reader, she also enjoyed crocheting and collecting lighthouses. Visiting the beach, feeling the breeze and listening to the ocean waves, were her favorite pastimes.
Surviving are her children, John C. Darhower Jr. (Rebecca) of Harrisburg, Timi Y. Murray of Dover, DE, and Shane M. Darhower (Tara) of Mt. Holly Springs; grandchildren, Andrew and Bethany Murray; great granddaughter, Kylee Kahler; and step grandson Justin Turnbaugh. In addition, she is survived by her siblings, Nancy Robertson of Millsport, AL, Donna Shur of Carlisle, John Duncan of Mechanicsburg, Thomas Duncan of Fayettville, NC and Chris Vogl of Mt. Dura, FL.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Richard L. Reese officiating. A viewing will be held on Saturday, January, 4, 2020 from 3 until 5 PM and one hour prior to the service on Sunday. Burial will be in the Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Dr., Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601. Please visit www.hollingerfuneralhome.com for condolences to the family. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA.