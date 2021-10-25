Darius JaShonn Martin, 10, of Newville, departed this life on the morning of Saturday, October 23, 2021, at the M.S. Hershey Penn State Medical Center. He was born on January 16, 2011, in Allentown. His adoptive parents are Marvin Z. and Darla Jean (Zimmerman) Martin. In addition to his parents, Darius is survived by three sisters, Nikiya, Faith, & Izzabella Martin, all of Newville; paternal grandparents, Ivan and Esther Martin of Shippensburg; maternal grandparents, David and Ilene Zimmerman; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; and many friends. His funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m., on Friday, October 29, 2021, at the Meadow View Old Order Mennonite Church at 169 Hair Road, Newville, PA 17241. The Bishop Isaac Weaver will officiate with assistance from others in the local ministry. Interment will occur in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing will be at the Martin residence at 181 Smith Road, Newville, PA 17241, on Thursday from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., and again from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The Martin family kindly requests the omission of flowers. The Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., has been entrusted with Darius' funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.