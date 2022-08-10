 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Danylu Hoover

Danylu Hoover

January 02, 1934- August 08, 2022

Danylu Hoover, 88, of Newville passed away Monday August 8, 2022 in Green Ridge Village Newville.

She was born January 2, 1934 in Harrisburg a daughter of Alfred and Mary Slentz Kruger.

Mrs. Hoover was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Newville, and was involved with Bingo through the Green Ridge Village Auxiliary. She had worked as the church secretary, and also worked in bookkeeping for Hoover's Plumbing.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years Wayne M. Hoover, one son Dale Hoover and his wife Nancy, one daughter Judy Keller and her husband Rev. Ken Keller, two sisters Ruth Signor, and Alice Funston and her husband Craig; four grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.

