Danny V. Swearingen, 72, of Carlisle, passed away while surrounded by his loving family on Friday, June 26, 2020 at his residence.

He was born March 22, 1948 in Fairmont, WV to the late Paul and Rosalee (Hibbs) Swearingen.

Danny honorably served his country in the US Navy during the Vietnam Conflict.

He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Betsy R. Swearingen of Carlisle; two daughters, Angela (husband Scott) Edwards of Lancaster and April (husband Joe) Way of Lancaster; two step-sons, Jeff (wife Barb) Kuhn of Gardners and Doug (wife Lori) Kuhn of Newville; two brothers, Ken Swearingen of California and Bill Swearingen of California; two sisters, Pat Hess of Lancaster and Paula Swearingen of Lancaster; twelve grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.

A memorial service celebrating Danny's life will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013 with Rev. Joseph Kugle officiating. Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family. A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

