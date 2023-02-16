Daniel W. Jones

August 31, 1934- February 13, 2023

Daniel W. Jones, 88, of Carlisle, passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023, at Select Specialty Hospital in Camp Hill. He was born on August 31, 1934, in Carlisle and was a son of the late William Jones and Arbutus Strickland.

Daniel was a US Army veteran of the Korean War. He retired from C. H. Masland & Sons in Carlisle after 35 years of service. He was a longtime member of Bethel A.M.E. Church in Carlisle and served as an usher, trustee and a member of the men's choir. Daniel was a member of the Haines-Stackfield American Legion Post 826, Carlisle and the Pitt Street Pride Neighborhood Association. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, hunting, reading the Bible and vacationing.

He is survived by his wife Ola C. (March) Jones, three daughters, Pamela (Michael) Whittaker of Harrisburg, Kitzie (Mitchell) Chappelle of Harrisburg and Rosalind (Arnold) Martin of Martinsburg, WV, one stepson Robert Fisher of Pittsburgh, 12 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two daughters, Sandy L. Frisbee and Donna L. Walker, one brother Bernard Jones and his first wife Delores Jones.

A viewing will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, February 20, 2023, followed by a funeral service at 12:30 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle, with Rev. Jerald Crummy as the officiant. Burial with military honors will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to his church at 131 E. Pomfret St., Carlisle, PA 17013. Visit www.Since1853.com to send condolences.