Daniel Scott Little

Daniel S. "Dan" Little, age 55 of Newville, passed away January 19, 2021 at UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg Hospital. Born March 15, 1965 in York, son of Shirley (Erford) Wilt and the late Robert Little.

Dan was an active member in the local racing community. He owned one of the most well known and respected race teams in the limited late model division. Dan also enjoyed going four wheeling and making memories with his family and friends.

He is survived by his mother, son Brandon, and wife Samantha Little; daughter Ashley, and husband Colby Hurley; granddaughter, Brynn Little; brother, Ron, and wife Jan Little and niece, nephew and many friends.

A walk through viewing will be held on Sunday, January 24, 2021 from 1:00 to 3:00pm and from 5:00 to 9:00pm at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd, Carlisle.

As mandated by Governor Wolf, maximum capacity during gatherings is restricted and you may be asked to wait at the door when you arrive until the numbers allow for your entrance.

A private funeral service for family will be held on Monday, January 25, 2021. Those who wish, may watch a live stream of the funeral service by searching "Daniel Little Service Hoffman" on youtube.com at 2:00pm or later

To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com