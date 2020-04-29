Our beloved son and brother, Daniel Neville Bruce Lowe, died from cancer at 3:30 AM on Friday, April 17, 2020. He was 19 years old. He was the son of Mary Jean Schweiter-Lowe, formerly of Carlisle, and the grandson of the late Virginia Schweiter of Carlisle.
Danny was born on February 16, 2001, at Wilford Hall Medical Center, Lackland AFB, Texas. He was the product of a high-risk pregnancy. Through a difficult surgery that was not expected to succeed, doctors were able to save him. This was the first of several near-death escapes through the years of his life.
When he was three or four, he was saved twice from being hit by cars after running into the street. At age twelve, he got locked inside a vehicle with poorly designed locks that could not be opened from inside. He could have overheated if someone hadn't noticed him banging on the windows. In 2013, when his cancer first struck, he nearly died before anyone knew what was wrong. Then in the spring of 2019, the cancer came back, and nearly killed him. But chemotherapy brought him back to live one more wonderful year. Statistically, he should not have lived more than two years after his initial diagnosis. He lived seven. We were blessed that he was able to live as long as he did to bring us joy, and touch many peoples’ hearts.
Throughout his life, Danny was a powerful example of love, joy, and generosity. He always wanted to share his blessings with friends and family, and was especially concerned with giving to the homeless. He also loved reading fantasy books, playing games, watching anime, learning about history, and listening to music from his favorite band, Sabaton (history metal).
Even when he was suffering greatly from cancer and chemotherapy, Danny never complained. His later years were an amazing example of suffering with grace. All he wanted was to live a normal life, and he hated getting special treatment because of his cancer, even when it made it much harder for him to do normal things.
Though his life wasn't long, it was beautiful. When he was sick in 2019, his classmates at The Atonement Academy had shirts made that said, "Live Like Danny," because of his joy-filled smile and because he was so kind. He was always cheering people up—he loved to shake people's hands at school. Everyone thought he was a bit crazy, but couldn't help laughing along with him. Once, he offered to shake a teacher's hand when she was having a bad day, and he cheered her up with laughter. His happy-go-lucky attitude brightened many lives.
Danny was our sunshine. And his light radiated out, touching everyone he encountered. He was loved by all who knew him; his passing has left a huge hole in our hearts. He was the best of us, and we who cared about him will spend the rest of our lives trying to live up to him.
Danny is survived by his mother, Mary Jean Schweiter-Lowe; brother, James Henry Schweiter Lowe; sister, Cecily Gail Schweiter Lowe; father, James David Lowe; uncle and aunt, Henry James Schweiter and Donna Hoffmeier; uncle, Ricky Levitan; aunt and uncle, Caroline Schweiter and Ted Kinnaman; and cousin, Virginia Caroline Schweiter. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Leo Henry Schweiter, Virginia Van Pflaum Schweiter, James Elmer Lowe, and Flossie Mae Harney Lowe, and aunt, Gail Ann Schweiter. Due to coronavirus restrictions, the burial will be private. The memorial service will be held at Our Lady of the Atonement Catholic Church, San Antonio, TX, with date and time to be announced as soon as they are available.
Before his death, Danny said that he wanted to raise money for his school and for cancer research. Funds have been set up with The Atonement Academy and St. Baldrick's Foundation for childhood cancer research. Please contribute as you are able. To contribute to the academy, go to https://giving.parishsoft.com/app/giving/our1541159 and select the "Live Like Danny" fund. For childhood cancer research, go to https://www.stbaldricks.org/memorial/212.
