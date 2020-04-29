Daniel Neville Bruce Lowe

Danny was born on February 16, 2001, at Wilford Hall Medical Center, Lackland AFB, Texas. He was the product of a high-risk pregnancy. Through a difficult surgery that was not expected to succeed, doctors were able to save him. This was the first of several near-death escapes through the years of his life.

When he was three or four, he was saved twice from being hit by cars after running into the street. At age twelve, he got locked inside a vehicle with poorly designed locks that could not be opened from inside. He could have overheated if someone hadn't noticed him banging on the windows. In 2013, when his cancer first struck, he nearly died before anyone knew what was wrong. Then in the spring of 2019, the cancer came back, and nearly killed him. But chemotherapy brought him back to live one more wonderful year. Statistically, he should not have lived more than two years after his initial diagnosis. He lived seven. We were blessed that he was able to live as long as he did to bring us joy, and touch many peoples’ hearts.