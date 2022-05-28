Daniel Krupa

Daniel Rada Kruper

October 11, 1956 - May 12, 2022

Daniel Rada Kruper, 65, passed away peacefully at 3:38 am on May 12, 2022 at his home with family in Las Vegas, NV, from complications of infections.

He was born October 11, 1956, in Uniontown, PA to John and Rita Kruper who preceded him in death. Dan graduated from Laurel Highlands High School in Uniontown, PA.

Dan had several professions including coal miner, maintenance mechanic, auto mechanic, and creating just about anything. Fixing things and problem solving was his passion. He was an excellent athlete, avid hunter, fisherman, and outdoorsman. He always preferred adventuring in nature, unless there was a card game to be played.

He was the beloved father to Samantha Kruper, of Divide, CO., and Jonathan Kruper ( Greg Johnson) of Las Vegas, NV. Granddad to Levi Kruper-Peck, Lincoln Kruper-Peck, and Radan Kruper-Peck, all of Divide, CO. Brother to Carol Kruper of Lancaster, PA., Jackie Kruper of Lebanon, PA., John Kruper (Kelly) of Jones Mills, PA., and Bill Kruper of Uniontown, PA. Uncle to Rebecca Schollins Tagle (Jeff Tagle) of Hockessin, DE.

Dan will be remembered as a fighter (in all aspects of the word) with a great sense of humor. A gentle giant, unless provoked. He was always there to help a friend no matter the task. He leaves a legacy of grit, work ethic, love, and laughter that will live on in his grandsons. Dan will be eternally missed by his family and friends.

A memorial event will be planned for later in the year, near his home in PA. Please contact the family for more information. In lieu of flowers or donations, please do something generous for a loved one in Dan's honor. It's what he would prefer, he will be watching with a smile.