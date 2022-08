Daniel F. Hoffer

September 13, 1961 – July 26, 2022

Daniel F. Hoffer, 60, of Carlisle, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at his home. Born in Harrisburg, PA on September 13, 1961, he was a son of Alice (Robinson) Hoffer and the late Russell Hoffer.

Services will be at the convenience of the family.

For a full obituary and to leave online condolences, Please visit www.centralpacremation.com

Services entrusted to the care of Central PA Cremation Society, Inc.