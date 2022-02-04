Daniel F. Putt

Daniel Frank Putt, age 83, of Enola, passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Messiah Village. Born August 13, 1938 in Enola, he was the son of the late Augustus E. and Anna Mae (Comp) Putt.

Dan had served in the U.S. Army and Reserves in the 1960s before beginning his career as a driver for numerous construction companies. He had worked for Keystone Railway Equipment, Berman Leasing, and York Building Products for which he worked more than 34 years. Even in retirement, Dan continued driving for Cumberland Truck Equipment Company. He was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Enola and was a longtime member of the Williams Grove Historical Steam Engine Association. In addition to his love for antique tractors and farm equipment, Dan enjoyed metalworking and working in his garage with his son. He was always one to help others and loved spending time with his family and giving good advice and guidance when needed.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Vera "Peg" (Nesbit) Putt. Surviving are his children, Deb Chehovin and husband Chris of Mechanicsburg and Tim Putt of Enola; his grandchildren, DJ and Jena Chehovin; as well as his sisters, Sara Mae Essig and Rebecca Sherman.

There will be a viewing from 5:00 to 7:00 PM Thursday, February 10 at Malpezzi Funeral Home, 8 Market Plaza Way, Mechanicsburg. In keeping with Dan's nature, friends are welcome to wear casual attire. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, February 11 at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 4685 Mt. Zion Drive, Enola, where there will be a viewing from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Burial will take place in Stone Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Williams Grove Historical Steam Engine Association, 1 Steam Engine Hill, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055.

