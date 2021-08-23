Daniel "Boone" Bowers

Daniel L. "Boone" Bowers, 70 of Mechanicsburg, passed away Friday, August 20, 2021 at the Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home in Carlisle with his family by his side. Born June 24, 1951 and raised in Landisburg, PA, Dan was the son of the late Del R. and Pauline (Barlett) Bowers. He was also predeceased by his brother David Bowers, sister-in-law Vera Bowers, and nephew David Stum.

Dan is survived by his wife Kathy, their daughter Sara Temple and son-in-law Rodney Temple, sisters: Paulette Krewson, Phoebe Weldon, and Phyllis Lawecki; sister-in-law Paula Duffie, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Dan graduated from West Perry High School where he was active in the marching band. He retired after 40 years at Carlisle Tire & Wheel. He then worked parttime at Wine & Spirits in Silver Spring Township and drove the courtesy van at Holy Spirit Hospital.

Dan loved his family, vacations on the Outer Banks, jazz and blues, riding motorcycles, working on model trains, collecting Coca-Cola memorabilia and the Washington Redskins.

A celebration of Dan's life will be held at Trindle Spring Lutheran Church in Mechanicsburg on Friday, August 27, 2021 at 10:00 AM, followed by a meal in the church fellowship hall.