Dallas E. Hoover, 81, of Newville passed away Thursday April 23, 2020 in his home.

He was born August 14, 1938 in Newville the son of the late Delmer L. and Vera E. Wolf Hoover.

He is survived by his wife Diane Quigley Hoover.

Dallas had worked as a master carpenter for over 50 years. He was a member of the Huntsdale Church of the Brethren, and belonged to Big Spring Lodge F&AM #361, Newville.

In addition to his wife he is survived by two daughters Deborah L. Brownewell, and Jody L. Hoover, and their mother; 8 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren; and two sisters Jill H. Pretz, and Crystal H. Bowman.

He was preceded in death by one grandson David L. "JR" Conrad, and one brother Gerald M. Hoover.

Services will be private, and held at the convenience of the family.

To send on-line condolences please visit www.eggerfuneralhome.com

