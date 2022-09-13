Dale R. Fernandes

Dale graduated from Nutley High School in Nutley, NJ in 1950 and Bucknell University in 1954 with a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering. It was at Bucknell University that he met Joy, and they were married in 1955. He retired as a Commander from the U.S. Naval Reserve in 1975 after serving 2 years in submarines, then 18 years as a Naval Aviator, flying various anti-submarine aircraft. Dale spent 20 years flying around the world as a pilot for Pan American World Airways and 7 years as a pilot with United Airlines. Dale flew DC-8, B-727, B-707, L-1011 and B-747 aircraft. Dale retired to Walpole, NH, where he spent 6 years building an airplane which he flew around the country for 6 years! Dale enjoyed painting watercolors, singing in barbershop quartets and playing handbells. Dale moved to Florida in 2007 and then near Gettysburg, PA.